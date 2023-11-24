HSBC UK investigating as some customers struggle to access banking services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC UK investigating as some customers struggle to access banking services

By Press Association
HSBC UK is investigating ‘as a matter of urgency’ (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC UK is investigating “as a matter of urgency” as customers have been struggling to access banking services on Black Friday.

The bank has apologised to customers and is working to restore its mobile and online banking service, including the authorising of online card purchases via the app.

A message posted by the bank on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “We understand some customers are having trouble accessing banking services as usual right now.

“We’re investigating this as a matter of urgency and will share an update as soon as possible.”

The disruption has happened as the Black Friday shopping bonanza gets under way, with retailers slashing their prices.

Some people may want to access their banking to check how much money they have left to spend in the sales.

With November 24 being the last Friday of the month, it will also be payday for some.

One X user responded to HSBC UK’s message: “Literally the worst timing ever. People got paid and have bills to pay.”

Another said: “Got to move some money so I can buy some Black Friday purchases (that I don’t need) Maybe it’s a sign!”

HSBC UK said in a statement: “We’re working hard to restore HSBC UK’s mobile and online banking service, including the authorising of online card purchases via the app.

“We understand this is really frustrating for some of our customers, and we are really sorry for the inconvenience.”

HSBC UK said the issues its customers are having are not affecting customers of the brands First Direct or M&S Bank.