HSBC UK investigating as some customers struggle to access banking services

HSBC UK is investigating “as a matter of urgency” as customers have been struggling to access banking services on Black Friday.

The bank has apologised to customers and is working to restore its mobile and online banking service, including the authorising of online card purchases via the app.

A message posted by the bank on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “We understand some customers are having trouble accessing banking services as usual right now.

“We’re investigating this as a matter of urgency and will share an update as soon as possible.”

The disruption has happened as the Black Friday shopping bonanza gets under way, with retailers slashing their prices.

Some people may want to access their banking to check how much money they have left to spend in the sales.

With November 24 being the last Friday of the month, it will also be payday for some.

One X user responded to HSBC UK’s message: “Literally the worst timing ever. People got paid and have bills to pay.”

Another said: “Got to move some money so I can buy some Black Friday purchases (that I don’t need) Maybe it’s a sign!”

HSBC UK said in a statement: “We’re working hard to restore HSBC UK’s mobile and online banking service, including the authorising of online card purchases via the app.

“We understand this is really frustrating for some of our customers, and we are really sorry for the inconvenience.”

HSBC UK said the issues its customers are having are not affecting customers of the brands First Direct or M&S Bank.