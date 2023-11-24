McCain Foods fined £700,000 after worker needs fingers amputated after accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McCain Foods fined £700,000 after worker needs fingers amputated after accident

By Press Association
Tom Matthews had to have his left middle and index finger partly amputated following the incident (Health and Safety Executive/PA)
Frozen potato company McCain Foods has been fined £700,000 after an employee needed to have parts of two fingers amputated following an accident at a factory in Lincolnshire.

Tom Matthews, from Grantham, had part of his left index and middle finger amputated after the incident on September 2 2019.

Mr Matthews was cleaning a batter system machine when his hand was drawn into a rotary valve at the firm’s factory in Easton, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

On Wednesday, McCain Foods was fined £700,000 at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to contravening two health and safety regulations, after being prosecuted by the HSE.

Following the case, Mr Matthews, a father of two who champions health and safety in his current job at a different company, warned others to avoid his misfortune.

He said: “The last four years have been hard and an ongoing struggle both physically and mentally.

“I still have circulation problems in my left hand following the incident that should never have happened.

“While I’m currently working, my new role is with the health and safety team at a different company as I want to use my story as an example to others and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The HSE said that its investigation found McCain Foods had failed to provide appropriate guarding to prevent access to the rotary valve and had not conducted an adequate risk assessment of the batter machine.

It also found that it had not provided employees with sufficient health and safety training or supervision, the executive said.

The company admitted the health and safety offences at Lincoln Magistrates Court (Rui Vieira/PA)
The company, whose international headquarters is in Canada but whose UK base is in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was also ordered to pay £6,508.51 in costs and a victim surcharge of £170.

HSE inspector Muir Finlay said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided had the company taken simple steps to guard dangerous parts of machinery and provide employees with suitable training and supervision.

“Companies and individuals should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

McCain Foods has been approached for comment.