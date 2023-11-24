Halfords to update shareholders on trading amid takeover speculation

Motor servicing and repairs are set to have boosted Halfords over the past half year, as the retailer updates shareholders amid a backdrop of takeover speculation.

Bosses at the motoring and cycling retail chain will reveal its performance for the six months to the end of September in an update on Wednesday November 29.

It comes as shares have ticked around a fifth higher over the past month amid reports the business is being targeted by potential suitors.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Halfords rebuffed a £1.4 billion merger approach from van rental specialist Redde Northgate.

Halfords’ board reportedly ended the talks after they felt the business was undervalued by the suitor.

Halfords reported strong trading in its autocentre division in its previous update (Halfords/PA)

Nevertheless, the interest will have drawn attention from investors, who will be looking for the business to present a positive long-term trajectory for the business and how it may return value to shareholders.

On Wednesday, the group is expected to reveal an increase in revenues, with the firm’s motoring operation offsetting a slower cycling market.

The company has already highlighted positive trading over the first 20 weeks of the current financial year, which will cover most of the latest half-year period, despite facing pressure from poor weather conditions for parts of the spring and summer.

It saw group revenues rise by 14.1%, driven by a 34.6% jump in trade from its autocentres business, which benefited from continued expansion across the UK.

Nevertheless, the firm indicated that profits would be lower for the half-year despite strong sales.

Analysts at Investec forecast that the firm will report a pre-tax profit of £20.9 million for the period, down 28% on the same period a year earlier due to a particular impact from a one-off tax credit.

It indicated that profits are more likely to be weighted towards the second half of the year due to ongoing cost-saving efforts and a boost it expects from its autocentre business.

The brokerage said it expects Halfords to tell shareholders it is on track to secure around £30 million of cost efficiencies to bolster its finances.

Analysts have also said investors will be looking for signs it will match annual profit targets as consumer budgets come under strain.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Halfords’ full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance was set at £48-58 million, and investors will be looking for a clearer target in next week’s half-year results.

“A further slowdown in the more discretionary pockets of Halford’s business, like cycling and car cleaning, could put the brakes on reaching profit targets.”

Cycling revenues have been one area to come under pressure recently, with the firm revealing a sales dip in its previous update.

However, Halfords could seek to take advantage of uncertainty in the category, and has been linked with a takeover move for online rival Wiggle, which tumbled into administration last month.

Shareholders will be keen to see Halfords’ strategy to get its cycling business at full speed once again.