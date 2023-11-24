Halfords to update shareholders on trading amid takeover speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halfords to update shareholders on trading amid takeover speculation

By Press Association
Halfords will give an update to investors (Halfords/PA)
Halfords will give an update to investors (Halfords/PA)

Motor servicing and repairs are set to have boosted Halfords over the past half year, as the retailer updates shareholders amid a backdrop of takeover speculation.

Bosses at the motoring and cycling retail chain will reveal its performance for the six months to the end of September in an update on Wednesday November 29.

It comes as shares have ticked around a fifth higher over the past month amid reports the business is being targeted by potential suitors.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Halfords rebuffed a £1.4 billion merger approach from van rental specialist Redde Northgate.

Halfords’ board reportedly ended the talks after they felt the business was undervalued by the suitor.

Halfords reported strong trading in its autocentre division in its previous update (Halfords/PA)

Nevertheless, the interest will have drawn attention from investors, who will be looking for the business to present a positive long-term trajectory for the business and how it may return value to shareholders.

On Wednesday, the group is expected to reveal an increase in revenues, with the firm’s motoring operation offsetting a slower cycling market.

The company has already highlighted positive trading over the first 20 weeks of the current financial year, which will cover most of the latest half-year period, despite facing pressure from poor weather conditions for parts of the spring and summer.

It saw group revenues rise by 14.1%, driven by a 34.6% jump in trade from its autocentres business, which benefited from continued expansion across the UK.

Nevertheless, the firm indicated that profits would be lower for the half-year despite strong sales.

Analysts at Investec forecast that the firm will report a pre-tax profit of £20.9 million for the period, down 28% on the same period a year earlier due to a particular impact from a one-off tax credit.

It indicated that profits are more likely to be weighted towards the second half of the year due to ongoing cost-saving efforts and a boost it expects from its autocentre business.

The brokerage said it expects Halfords to tell shareholders it is on track to secure around £30 million of cost efficiencies to bolster its finances.

Analysts have also said investors will be looking for signs it will match annual profit targets as consumer budgets come under strain.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Halfords’ full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance was set at £48-58 million, and investors will be looking for a clearer target in next week’s half-year results.

“A further slowdown in the more discretionary pockets of Halford’s business, like cycling and car cleaning, could put the brakes on reaching profit targets.”

Cycling revenues have been one area to come under pressure recently, with the firm revealing a sales dip in its previous update.

However, Halfords could seek to take advantage of uncertainty in the category, and has been linked with a takeover move for online rival Wiggle, which tumbled into administration last month.

Shareholders will be keen to see Halfords’ strategy to get its cycling business at full speed once again.