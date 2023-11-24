Nearly 10,000 former Wilko staff paid £42m by Insolvency Service since collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 10,000 former Wilko staff paid £42m by Insolvency Service since collapse

By Press Association
The 93-year-old chain had 400 stores across the UK when it fell into administration in August (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nearly 10,000 former staff of retailer Wilko have been paid more than £42 million by the Government’s Insolvency Service since the high street retailer went bust.

The government agency has covered redundancy pay and statutory notice pay owed to employees affected by the collapse of the 93-year-old chain.

Some 9,800 payments have been made so far, with each claim processed and paid within 24 hours on average, it revealed.

The discount hardware and furnishings chain had 400 stores across the UK when it fell into administration in August, having come under pressure from weaker consumer spending and debts owed to suppliers.

The dramatic collapse saw almost all of Wilko’s 12,500 workers being made redundant.

Handled by its Redundancy Payments Service (RPS), the Insolvency Service said it began preparing for the influx of claims when Wilko went into administration, despite hopes that it could still find a buyer.

But it was unable to secure a rescue deal and administrators sold off a raft of the company’s assets, including up to 71 stores to Poundland and up to 51 shops to rival discounter B&M.

However, both deals did not automatically include staff.

Rob Graham, senior operations manager for the RPS, said: “The whole RPS team has been working around the clock to make payments to former Wilko employees as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is for former employees at times like these.”

Wilko paid all its former employees any wages they were owed, as well as holiday pay, overtime or commission that was due at the time it went into administration.

But it was able to claim money for redundancy and notice pay from the RPS, which distributes money held in the Government’s National Insurance Fund.

Meanwhile, the bosses of Wilko will appear before MPs next week to answer questions over its collapse and a £50 million shortfall in its pension fund.