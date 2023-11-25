HSBC UK says banking services are returning after Black Friday outage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC UK says banking services are returning after Black Friday outage

By Press Association

An HSBC bank in Covent Garden (UK)

HSBC has said its digital services are returning to normal after UK customers were left struggling to access mobile and online banking on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The bank said the disruption that had started just after 8am on Black Friday, which may also have been payday for some people, had stemmed from an issue with “our internal systems”.

A message posted by the bank on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday at 11pm said: “Online and Mobile Banking services are getting back up and running.

“Once again we’re really sorry, and understand this was deeply frustrating for many of our customers. We’ll continue to work behind the scenes to ensure a full recovery.”

The bank had posted regular updates online throughout the day, but some customers responded by posting their complaints on social media.

The late-night update brought calls for compensation from some customers.

One wrote: “Surely some form of compensation would be issued here? Some people have had a nightmare day. ‘Sorry for the inconvenience caused’ doesn’t help much.”

HSBC said that debit and credit cards had been working as normal during the disruption.

It happened as the Black Friday shopping bonanza, with retailers slashing their prices, got into full swing.

Some people may have wanted to access their banking to check how much money they had left to spend in the sales.

With November 24 being the last Friday of the month, it was also payday for some.

Earlier, one X user said in response to HSBC UK’s message: “Literally the worst timing ever. People got paid and have bills to pay.”

Another said: “Got to move some money so I can buy some Black Friday purchases (that I don’t need) Maybe it’s a sign!”

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “We strongly advise customers that have been left out of pocket to keep evidence of extra expenses they may have incurred as a result of the outage, so they can be claimed back from HSBC.

“People want a bank they can depend on, and if IT outages become a regular occurrence, consumers could be tempted to vote with their feet and switch to an alternative provider – particularly with a lot of tempting switching incentives on offer at the moment.

“Having a back-up bank account or credit card can help, by giving consumers a way to make essential payments during outages like these.”