Recession threat means UK firms surviving rather than innovating – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Recession threat means UK firms surviving rather than innovating – survey

By Press Association
UK firms are failing to innovate as they are focused on survival, a survey suggests (Alamy/PA)
UK firms are failing to innovate as they are focused on survival, a survey suggests (Alamy/PA)

UK firms are failing to innovate as they are focused on survival amid a bleak economic outlook and recession fears, a survey has suggested.

Half of company bosses said the threat of economic volatility has caused them to stop innovating, according to a poll of more than 300 chief executives and top bosses across the country by consultancy Magnetic.

Some 56% of firms are prioritising the survival of their business above all else.

Business leaders are choosing to “batten down the hatches” in the tougher economic environment rather than invest in future growth, Magnetic said.

It comes as firms have grappled with rising prices, weaker consumer demand, higher borrowing costs and a bleak growth outlook for the economy, with ongoing concerns Britain could dip into a recession.

Nevertheless, more than a third of senior leaders said growth and innovation is a top priority for them over the next six months, suggesting there is appetite to invest in their business in the new year.

The survey, which included two thirds of firms with more than 250 employees and an annual turnover of more than £1 million, found that most were turning to technology as part of plans to innovate.

Nearly nine in 10 of the business leaders said they were planning to update their technology, as artificial intelligence (AI) comes into sharper focus for the UK economy.

Furthermore, 27% said they wanted to prioritise upgrading cyber security over the next six months, and 26% were planning to focus on investing in IT infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the Government pledged to spend £500 million over the next two years to fund innovation centres to make the UK an “AI powerhouse”, as it hopes to be a world leader in technology.

Autumn statement 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said new spending plans will make the UK an ‘AI powerhouse’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wants to make sure researchers and start-ups can access the compute power they need.

Mr Hunt also confirmed that a tax break allowing firms to cut their bills if they invest in new equipment will be made permanent, which he said will boost business investment.

Jenny Burns, chief executive of Magnetic, said it is important that firms “do more than just survive”, despite a difficult economic backdrop.

She said: “The volatile economic landscape combined with geopolitical tensions and a dramatically evolving consumer outlook has hurtled business leaders in the UK from challenge to challenge; the pace and enormity of change is unfathomable.

“The solution here is not to batten down the hatches.

“The best leaders are investing in their teams to help them become more flexible to uncertain change, demonstrate enthusiasm for growth and learning, and feel emboldened to think creatively beyond the status quo.”