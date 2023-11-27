Small firms add billions to economy and push wages higher – GoDaddy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Small firms add billions to economy and push wages higher – GoDaddy

By Press Association
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Small businesses across the UK “have the power to add billions to the economy”, according to the boss of GoDaddy.

It came as new research by GoDaddy and economics consultancy Frontier Economics showed the direct impact of microbusinesses – those with fewer than 10 employees – in local communities.

The data said that each additional microbusiness in regions across the UK raises the median income by around £1,400, representing a 4.4% rise in salaries.

Andrew Gradon, head of GoDaddy UK & Ireland, said: “GoDaddy’s Venture Forward data is unique in its ability to capture and analyse microbusinesses and demonstrates their enormous economic contribution to their local areas.

Collectively, they have the power to add billions to the economy, while providing jobs, improving pay and increasing GDP in their local communities.

“When they thrive, we all do.”

The Venture Forward report also found that additional microbusiness per 100 people is able to contribute £37,000 to local GDP.

Mr Gradon added: “With many microbusiness owners facing difficult market conditions amidst rising costs and falling consumer spending, it’s never been more important to understand their impact and ensure they are properly supported.

“We have very few studies that focus specifically on companies with under 10 employees.

“They are under-researched, misunderstood and often under-served.

“GoDaddy aims to change that, and we are determined to support and empower the everyday entrepreneurs that are the engine of both their local and the British economies.”