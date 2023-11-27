Revolution Beauty confirms talks to avoid lawsuit against former boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Beauty confirms talks to avoid lawsuit against former boss

By Press Association
Revolution Beauty’s shares were suspended for several months over problems in its accounts (Revolution Beauty/PA)
Revolution Beauty has confirmed it is negotiating with former boss Adam Minto after reports he might pay the company £3 million to avoid a potential lawsuit.

The make-up business said it is also talking to former executive chairman Tom Allsworth about changing the terms for the acquisition of Medichem, which he owned.

“Revolution Beauty remains in negotiation on both these issues,” the company told shareholders on Monday.

“There is no guarantee that agreements will be reached.”

Revolution Beauty said in June that it was planning potential legal proceedings against Mr Minto.

In September last year Revolution Beauty’s shares were suspended after the company’s auditors refused to sign off on its books.

(Timon Schneider/Alamy/PA)
Months later the business revealed a series of problems with its accounts; for example, it had sold nearly £10 million worth of stock just before the end of the financial year, which should not have counted towards its revenue.

Revolution Beauty was finally able to publish its results for the year ending February 2022 in May 2023.

Sky News reported on Friday that Revolution Beauty and Mr Minto are discussing a £3 million payment for allegedly breaching fiduciary responsibilities.

The broadcaster said it had seen a letter from the company to its former boss.

“The claim alleges that Mr Minto breached his fiduciary, statutory, contractual and/or tortious duties to the company,” the letter said.

“Certain of the matters alleged contributed to the delay in the audit of the group’s FY22 results, and to the suspension of the company’s shares from trading on AIM.

“The company is looking to recover material sums relating to the exceptional costs the company incurred as a result of the matters alleged.”

Revolution Beauty said on Monday: “As previously announced on 20 June 2023, the group announced potential legal proceedings against Mr Minto regarding the events that led to a delay in the audit of the 2022 financial year results and the suspension of the company’s shares from trading on AIM.”