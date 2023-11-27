BT backs out of musicMagpie takeover talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BT backs out of musicMagpie takeover talks

By Press Association
MusicMagpie has seen its shares slump after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over the refurbished electronics retailer (Nick Lylak/Alamy/PA)

MusicMagpie has seen its shares slump after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over the refurbished electronics retailer.

BT said it was not planning to make an offer for the group, just days after private equity firm Aurelius Group, which owns Footasylum and The Body Shop, also backed out of discussions.

Shares in musicMagpie tumbled around 14% in Monday afternoon trading after the news, although the firm confirmed it continues to seek possible buyers for the group.

MusicMagpie said: “There can be no certainty that any offer for the company will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.

Steve Oliver is co-founder and chief executive of musicMagpie (MusicMagpie/PA)

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.”

MusicMagpie had seen its stock jump higher last week when it revealed “early stage” takeover discussions with BT and Aurelius.

Experts had said BT’s interest came as a surprise, but tied in with the recent push into retailing by the group’s EE arm.

Stockport-based musicMagpie has seen its shares slump since a stock market flotation two-and-a-half years ago, which valued the group at more than £200 million.

Its shares are now worth less than £20 million and the group is understood to have recently called in consultants at Deloitte to review its options, including a sale.

Trading at the group has come under pressure since the pandemic, with sales hit earlier this year by postal strikes and poor consumer confidence.

Its US business, Decluttr, has also struggled to make headway in the American market.

Half-year revenues across the group plunged 14% to £61.9 million from £71.3 million a year earlier, leaving it with widened pre-tax losses of £3.2 million in the six months to May 31 against previous half-year losses of £1 million.

The firm’s US sales tumbled from £18.4 million to £14.7 million in the first half.

The rise of streaming services have taken their toll on its traditional business buying and selling unwanted DVDs and disc media, while book sales remained in decline as expected, falling to £20.9 million from £25.3 million a year ago.

But musicMagpie said at the time of its half-year results that it was hoping for a second-half boost, given that peak trading is seen around Black Friday in November.

The group was launched in 2007 selling second-hand CDs and later expanding into DVDs, books and video games.

It now also recycles mobile phones and tech gadgets for resale.