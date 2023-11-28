£18,000 typically ‘shaved off’ asking prices to achieve house sales – Zoopla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£18,000 typically ‘shaved off’ asking prices to achieve house sales – Zoopla

By Press Association
House sellers are accepting discounts of £18,000 on average in order to agree a deal with buyers, according to Zoopla (Joe Giddens/PA)
House sellers are accepting discounts of £18,000 on average in order to agree a deal with buyers, according to a property website.

Zoopla, which released the figures, said they are further evidence of a strong buyers’ market, as higher mortgage rates hit demand and more supply boosts buyers’ choice and negotiating power.

The typical 5.5% discount-to-asking price for achieved for UK property sales is at a five-year high, Zoopla said. It took the average across all sales, including ones where there would be no discount.

This is being keenly felt in southern England. The average discount-to-asking price for sales is 6.1% in London and the South East according to Zoopla – equating to £25,000 being shaved off the asking price.

This compares with average discounts of 4.8% or £11,000 for the rest of the UK.

Would-be buyers negotiating a sale will still have to deal with mortgage rates that are significantly higher than those that homeowners were used to when interest rates were lower.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “These are the best conditions for home buyers for some years, with more homes to choose from and with sellers more prepared to negotiate on price to agree a sale.

“There is a growing acceptance that what a home might have been worth a year ago is now largely academic given current market conditions. Sellers have plenty of room to negotiate, with average house prices still £41,350 higher than the start of the pandemic.”

Sales are holding up across many parts of Scotland and have also picked up across inner London, where market activity has under-performed the rest of the UK over recent years, the report said.

It added that the UK housing market is on track for one million sales completions in 2023 “but the pipeline of deals as we approach the end of the year is the lowest for four years”.