Rolls-Royce targets £500m in savings and may sell electric plane division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rolls-Royce targets £500m in savings and may sell electric plane division

By Press Association
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said it wants to increase its civil aerospace margins (Paul Ellis/PA)
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said it wants to increase its civil aerospace margins (Paul Ellis/PA)

Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has set out an ambitious new plan to boost its profits which includes an aim of cutting costs by up to £500 million.

The business is also proposing to sell the part of its business which is developing electric planes as it doubles down on its other units.

The company said it wants to deliver operating profits of between £2.5 billion and £2.8 billion by around 2027, a major increase from the £837 million it made last year.

But to do so will require costs to be scaled back, it said.

Rolls-Royce, which said last month that it will cut up to 2,500 jobs, wants to make savings of around £400 million-£500 million by 2027.

Most of that will come from the business’s core civil aerospace division, where it plans to increase the margins in its service agreements for engines.

That means increasing the time that an engine is on the plane, reducing the costs of both visits to the workshop and of products, among other things, it said.

It wants margins at the civil aerospace division to increase from 2.5% last year to 15%-17% later this decade.

The company said it will also try to raise around £1 billion to £1.5 billion through selling parts of the business over the next five years.

Rolls-Royce Electrical, which is developing electric aircraft, is one of those slated for sale.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said: “Rolls-Royce is at a pivotal point in its history. After a strong start to our transformation programme, we are today laying out a clear vision for the journey we need to take and the areas where we must focus.

“We are setting compelling and achievable financial targets for the mid-term which will take Rolls-Royce significantly beyond any previous financial performance.

“This will benefit not just our shareholders but our people, customers and partners.

“We are building ‘one Rolls-Royce’ – a company that can fully realise its potential, ensuring the excellence and innovation that helped shape the modern world endures long into the future.”