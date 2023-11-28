Topps Tiles cautions over sliding sales as annual profits slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Topps Tiles cautions over sliding sales as annual profits slump

By Press Association
Undated handout file photo issued by Topps Tiles of one of their stores. Retailer Topps Tiles has seen annual profits tumble by more than a third and warned over weaker recent trading amid the housing market slowdown and consumer spending woes.
Retailer Topps Tiles has seen annual profits tumble by more than a third and warned over weaker recent trading amid a housing market slowdown and consumer spending woes.

Retailer Topps Tiles has seen annual profits tumble by more than a third and warned over weaker recent trading amid a housing market slowdown and consumer spending woes.

The tile chain reported a 38% plunge in pre-tax profits to £6.8 million for the year to September 30 as soaring costs offset a 6.3% rise in group revenues.

Its main Topps Tiles brand saw comparable store sales lift 3.1% over the year.

The group cautioned over a “weakening of discretionary consumer spending” that is impacting trading so far in its new financial year, with like-for-like Topps Tiles sales down 6.1% in the first eight weeks.

Overall group sales are 3% lower in the two months, it added.

Topps said: “Trading in the early weeks of the new financial year has reflected the well-documented challenges to discretionary consumer spending, especially RMI (renovation, maintenance and improvement), including higher interest rates and prolonged high inflation, falling house prices and lower housing transactions.

“In particular, since the end of the summer, the market has been subdued, with a softer build into the usual seasonal peak trading period, as noted in a variety of corporate and macroeconomic reporting.”

The group’s annual results showed the impact of soaring costs on its bottom line, though it said these pressures “began to abate” in the second half.

It has been trimming its store estate and driving savings across the business to help offset cost increases.

Rob Parker, chief executive of Topps Tiles, said: “As we enter our new financial year, it is clear that there has been a weakening of discretionary consumer spending.

“The business is well positioned to deal with this period, our established brands are market leading, we are competitively advantaged and we are confident that we will continue to take market share.”