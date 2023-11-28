Saga boss steps down after four-year tenure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saga boss steps down after four-year tenure

By Press Association
The boss of over-50s group Saga has announced he is resigning after four years at the helm (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
The boss of over-50s group Saga has resigned after four years at the helm, saying the “time is right” to stand down, the company has announced.

Euan Sutherland will be replaced as chief executive by Mike Hazell, currently the group’s chief financial officer.

Mr Sutherland joined the holidays and insurance company in January 2020 and led it through the Covid pandemic when it was affected by travel restrictions.

He told the board of Saga earlier this year that it was the right time for him to resign and for someone else to take the firm “into the next phase of its development”, the company said.

The business has enjoyed a rebound for demand for holidays since Covid, but felt the impact of inflation leading to higher claims costs on its insurance arm.

It has been in talks to sell its insurance underwriting business in a bid to slash debts.

Mr Hazell, who was previously joint chief executive of Debenhams and interim chief financial officer at The Co-op Group, will step into the top job with immediate effect.

His role will be replaced by Mark Watkins, who already works at Saga. Mr Sutherland will stay on until January to support in the transition to the firm’s new leadership, it confirmed.

Mr Sutherland said: “I am very proud of everything we have achieved over the past four years, particularly our work to strengthen the brand and to better serve our customers with unique products and services.

“The time is right for someone else to take Saga into the next phase of its development and I am delighted to hand over to Mike and Mark, who I know will lead this business with passion and determination.”

Mr Hazell said: “I am delighted to take over from Euan and will continue to deliver against the Group strategy to maximise the performance of our existing businesses and reduce debt.”