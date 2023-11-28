‘Young people will be most prolific travellers in 2024’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Young people will be most prolific travellers in 2024’

By Press Association
Young people will be the UK’s most prolific travellers in 2024, a new survey suggests (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Young people will be the UK’s most prolific travellers in 2024, a new survey suggests (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Young people will be the UK’s most prolific travellers in 2024, a new survey suggests.

More than seven out of 10 (72%) 18 to 24-year-olds plan to travel overseas in the next 12 months, a poll commissioned by travel trade organisation Abta indicated.

That is more than any other age group.

The most popular destination for people in this age category – referred to as Generation T by Abta – is Italy, followed by France, the US and Spain.

Only 4% of respondents aged 18-24 said they will not travel in the next 12 months due to the rising cost of living, compared with 10% across all ages.

The survey suggested that the issue means nearly a third (32%) plan to book cheaper accommodation, 25% will eat out less on holiday, and 24% will choose cheaper transport options.

Speaking at Abta’s Travel Trends conference in the City of London, the organisation’s director of communications, Graeme Buck, said: “People aged 18-24 have been increasingly keen to get out and see the world over the last few years.

“They went on an average of 2.7 holidays abroad in the last 12 months, up from 2.2 in the 12 months prior to that.

“That doesn’t mean lots of quick breaks either – Generation T has been taking a much higher number of holidays for seven days or more than any other age group.

“So, while this group has a keen eye on cost, they continue to be a highly attractive market for many in the travel industry.”

– The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by research company The Nursery in the last two weeks of August. It was a representative sample weighted to reflect the UK population.