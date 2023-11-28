Britain’s biggest gas storage site switches on amid cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s biggest gas storage site switches on amid cold snap

By Press Association
Centrica reopened its Rough gas storage site last year (Centrica/PA)
Centrica reopened its Rough gas storage site last year (Centrica/PA)

Britain’s biggest storage site has started releasing gas into the grid to keep up with the country’s heating needs during this week’s cold snap.

British Gas owner Centrica said the Rough storage site, 18 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, will help manage demand. It is the first time it has sent gas into the grid this winter.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, saying parts of northern and eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire could see snow and ice.

A vast majority of UK homes are heated by burning gas.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “Gas storage is vital to ensure the UK can manage demand effectively, keeping prices down, and Rough contributes more than 50% of the UK’s total gas storage.”

Britain has limited gas storage sites compared with many of its European neighbours.

Centrica said the country has enough gas stored up to supply demand for 12 days, compared with Germany’s 80 days, France’s 103 and the Netherlands’ 123.

Rough was closed in 2017 as Centrica no longer saw a business case for the site.

As gas prices surged and supplies were threatened last year, Centrica brought Rough back into service.

During the summer and autumn, the company said, it has built up enough gas in Rough to heat more than three million homes over winter.

The site could supply all of Britain’s gas needs for just under two weeks if it was at full capacity.

“Customers are struggling with high energy bills, which are driven by international energy price,” Mr O’Shea said.

“I’m proud of the actions our team has taken over the last 18 months, including our decision to bring Rough back online, to underpin the UK’s energy security.

“However, we still have the lowest levels of energy storage of the world’s major economies, with the ability to store fewer than eight days of peak winter demand, and this leaves us susceptible to shocks in international markets.”