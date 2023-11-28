FTSE flatlines despite boost for retail stocks as shop price inflation eased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE flatlines despite boost for retail stocks as shop price inflation eased

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 flatlined on Tuesday despite an uplift for retail stocks (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 flatlined on Tuesday with more good news for shop price inflation and a rebound in oil prices failing to lift the index into the green.

It was a quieter session for stock markets while the pound hit a near-three month high against the US dollar.

The FTSE 100 was down 5.46 points or 0.07% to close at 7,455.24, despite retail stocks moving higher.

It came after shop price inflation eased for the sixth month in a row with retailers competing fiercely for customers ahead of Christmas, according to new figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

The inflation level eased to 4.3% in November, down from 5.2% in October and the lowest rate since last June.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce surged to the top of the FTSE with shares up by around 6% after the engine-maker set out an ambitious new plan to boost its profits, including aims to cut costs by up to £500 million.

Rolls-Royce job losses
Rolls-Royce shares moved to the top of the FTSE 100 after the company set out a new plan to boost profits (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “We’ve seen another soft session for markets in Europe on the back of more light profit-taking as we ease closer to month end and what has been a strong month for stock markets.

“The FTSE 100 has struggled, slipping briefly to a two-week low, with weakness in the luxury sector acting as the main drag after HSBC cut its outlook on the sector due to concerns that demand is likely to be subdued for the next five to six months, with Burberry sliding back, along with the likes of LVMH, Hermes and Kering.

“On the plus side, Rolls-Royce shares have seen another decent uplift, rising to a four-year high, after the engineering business upgraded its expectations for full-year cash flow to £3.1 billion by 2027.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax was up 0.16% while France’s Cac 40 was down 0.21%.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 started the day on stronger footing with the S&P 500 up 0.3% and Dow Jones up 0.5% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was up by 0.6% against the US dollar to 1.271, the highest level since early September.

The price of Brent crude oil surged by 2.56% to 82.03 US dollars per barrel.

In company news, easyJet said that it had made a pre-tax profit of £432 million, up from a loss of £208 million a year earlier. The business said that it would bring back its dividend for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

By the end of the day in London shares had gained 4%.

Elsewhere Pets At Home reported a hit from teething problems at its new warehouse. But shares still rose 2.3% as it reported that the problems had abated, and revenue growth had “normalised”.

The business also maintained its outlook for the year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 15.1p to 258.3p, Smurfit Kappa, up 84p to 2,790p, B&M European, up 13.8p to 564.6p, Endeavour Mining, up 38p to 1,798p, and Mondi, up 28p to 1,381p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, down 35.8p to 933.8p, Burberry, down 50p to 1454p, Prudential, down 23.4p to 885.4p, Entain, down 17.8p to 834.4p, and Phoenix Group, down 8.8p to 464.6p.