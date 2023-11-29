Halfords cautions over weaker big-ticket sales as customers feel pinch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halfords cautions over weaker big-ticket sales as customers feel pinch

By Press Association
Halfords said it has seen ‘volatile’ trading patterns so far this financial year (Halfords/PA)
Halfords has cautioned over a slowdown in sales growth as demand for big-ticket products weakened in recent months.

It came as the motoring and cycling retailer revealed a rise in sales and profits for the past half year in an otherwise positive update to shareholders.

However, the company said on Wednesday it has seen “volatile” trading patterns so far this financial year amid uncertainty in the wider economy.

“In the last couple of months we have seen some market softening in our discretionary big-ticket categories, which has been reflected in slower like-for-like sales growth,” the company said.

Halfords has revealed a decline in like-for-like sales in its cycling business (Matt Alexander/PA)

Halfords said it will continue to focus further on reducing costs in order to offset the slower recovery of sales in some areas.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive officer of Halfords, said: “Despite the challenging and volatile trading environment and slower-than-expected recovery in some of our markets, we have made a good start to the year, with substantial sales and profit growth, and increased market share across the business.

“At the same time, we supported our customers through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis by delivering great value – when they need it most.”

The company said it expects to deliver a pre-tax profit of between £48 million and £53 million for the current financial year as a result.

Halfords said pre-tax profits improved by 3.3% to £19.3 million for the six months to September 29.

It came as strong trading by its autocentres business pushed revenues 13.9% higher to £873.5 million for the half year compared with the same period a year earlier.

A 33.9% jump in revenues in the autocentres business helped offset slower growth in its retail business, which saw a like-for-like decline in cycling sales.

Mr Stapleton added: “In the face of continuing economic uncertainty, we remain fully focused on optimising every element of the business and I’m particularly pleased with the very strong performance of autocentres, where we are delivering significantly improved returns.

“In light of this, we are accelerating capital investment in the garage services operating model and customer experience in 10 towns in the balance of this financial year.”