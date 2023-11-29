South West and Bristol Water owner Pennon ups investment plans by £100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

South West and Bristol Water owner Pennon ups investment plans by £100m

By Press Association
Water company Pennon plans to increase its investment to help tackle pollution problems (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Water company Pennon plans to increase its investment to help tackle pollution problems (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Water company Pennon plans to invest another £100 million more than previously thought over the next two years as it tries to get to grips with the sector’s pollution problem.

The business, which owns South West Water and Bristol Water, said it anticipates that capital expenditure will total more than £850 million in the financial years ending in 2024 and 2025.

That is up from its previous guidance of more than £750 million, the company said.

“The additional investment will ensure we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments outlined in our draft business plan for (2025-2030) and across our commitments across priority areas of water resources, water quality, pollution reductions and storm overflows,” Pennon said on Wednesday.

The business said pre-tax profit dipped by nearly 85% to £3.2 million in the first six months of the financial year.

Revenue rose 5.4% during the period to £448.6 million, Pennon told shareholders, saying that was due to increases in the tariffs it could charge customers.

Chief executive Susan Davy said: “I am very clear that if we serve our customers well, we serve our shareholders well, which is why we are focused on improving environmental performance, keeping bills as low as possible, developing new water resources, and investing in renewable energy generation.

“This has helped us deliver a 100% bathing water quality assessment for the third year running and reduce serious pollution incidents this year, but we know there is more to do.”

She added: “Everyone at Pennon and in our wider supply chain works relentlessly to make change happen and I want to thank all my colleagues for their contribution to these results.

“I also want to thank them in advance for what they are about to do, as we look ahead to 2030, creating 2,000 new jobs in the region and delivering a sustainable future for all.”

Shares in the company were trading down 2.6% on Wednesday morning.