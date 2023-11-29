US hedge fund loses £360m legal challenge against London Metal Exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

US hedge fund loses £360m legal challenge against London Metal Exchange

By Press Association
The London Metal Exchange suspended trading and cancelled some trades after the price of nickel spiked (Yui Mok/PA)
The London Metal Exchange suspended trading and cancelled some trades after the price of nickel spiked (Yui Mok/PA)

The High Court has rejected an attempt by a US hedge fund to sue the London Metal Exchange for nearly half a billion dollars over its decisions when nickel prices spiked dramatically last year.

The court disagreed with Elliott Management’s claims that the LME did not have the power to cancel a series of trades.

The move cost Elliott about 456 million US dollars (£360 million) in lost net profits, the court in London heard. A second claimant, Jane Street Global Trading, said that it had lost around 15 million dollars (£11.8 million).

Elliott said it would make a bid to appeal against the decision.

The exchange’s managers suspended trading in nickel for a day in early March last year after an enormous spike in the price of the metal.

Nickel prices had already been volatile for about two weeks after the economic fallout of Russia’s full-scale assault on Kyiv.

But as managers woke on the morning of March 8, they saw that prices had approximately doubled since midnight.

Already the day before, a 69% rise in nickel prices had been nearly five times greater than the next biggest move in the last two decades.

Yet at the close of trading on March 7, the price was still below 50,000 US dollars per tonne. By 6.08am the next day prices had peaked at 101,365 dollars per tonne.

Facing unprecedented price moves with no obvious cause, the LME concluded that the market had become “disorderly” and suspended trading at 8.15am, the court heard.

A later report found that short-sellers – investors who bet that the price of a product will go down, rather than up – had built up large positions betting against nickel.

But as prices started to rise, traders began to try to make up for these bets by buying nickel, therefore offsetting their losses. But this caused nickel prices to rise further, putting even more pressure on short-sellers and prices spiralled.

This created what market watchers call a “short squeeze” – the same phenomenon that happened to GameStop shares in January 2021.

Later that morning, and faced with the potential collapse of several companies, the LME decided to cancel all the trades that had happened on the exchange since midnight.

The total value of the cancelled trades was about 12 billion dollars (£9.5 billion).

It meant that all the business that Elliott had done between midnight and 8.15am had to be reversed, leading it to miss out on big profits.

Elliott and Jane Street had no problem with the suspension, they said. But in a technical legal augment, they claimed among other things that the LME had acted unfairly by not consulting them prior to the cancellation.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Swift and Mr Justice Bright said that the “consultation was not expressly required” under the rules the LME follows.

The investors also claimed that the LME only had the power to cancel the trades to the extent permitted by “relevant procedures” that were not pertinent on the morning of March 8 2022. Again the court disagreed.

Elliott said: “This judgment raises fundamental questions for UK market participants, who trade not only on the LME but more broadly on other exchanges, about an absence of trade certainty prior to settlement, and about a lack of effective checks and balances on UK exchanges cancelling or varying trades in ways which may protect just one cohort of traders, or even the exchanges themselves.

“We therefore intend to appeal the judgment and will continue to seek redress for the LME’s unprecedented cancellation of trades in March 2022.”