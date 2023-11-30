UK car production increases again

Car production in the UK has increased for the eighth month in a row, with more than 91,000 vehicles built in October, new figures show.

The total was almost a third higher than the same month last year, and the best October performance since 2019, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Production for the home and overseas markets grew by 23.9% and 33.4% respectively, with exports driving output.

More than four in five cars were shipped abroad, with export growth driven by a 58% increase in shipments to the EU, which remains the UK’s largest market by far, accounting for almost two-thirds of exports.

Turkey grew almost four-fold to make it the third largest market, above the US, China and Japan.

Production of battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles increased, with combined output representing 40% of all cars made in the month, a near-record high.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “These figures, coming on the back of a series of significant investment announcements, signpost a bright 2024 for the UK automotive sector.

“Government and industry are committing billions to transform the industry for a decarbonised future.”

The SMMT added that the latest independent light vehicle production outlook has been revised up and now anticipates UK vehicle-makers producing just over one million cars and light vans this year, up 18.0% on last year, with further growth anticipated in 2024.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “This is yet more good news for our world-class automotive sector, off the back of the £2 billion investment announced by Nissan in their Sunderland plant last Friday and the launch of our landmark Advanced Manufacturing Plan at the weekend.

“This Government is backing the UK car industry and these figures, combined with recent big investment wins, show that our plan for the sector is working.”