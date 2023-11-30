Full list of 45 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches due to close

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland networks.
See below if your local bank is one of those impacted and what date they are set to close.
Halifax branches:
Lymington – High Street – March 11
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11
Barnet – High Street – March 12
Orpington – High Street – March 12
Dereham – Church Street – March 14
Stamford – High Street – March 14
Barry – Holton Road – March 18
Dartford – High Street – March 18
Penrith – Middlegate – March 19
Diss – Market Place – March 20
Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8
Whitehaven – King Street – April 9
Ilford – High Street – April 15
Morley – Windsor Court – April 16
Daventry – High Street – April 17
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18
Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23
New Milton – Station Road – April 23
Dagenham – Heathway – May 15
Hessle – The Square – August 15
Lloyds branches:
Orpington – High Street – March 13
Dartford – High Street – March 13
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19
Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20
Diss – Market Place – March 21
Lymington – High Street – March 26
Barnet – High Street – April 3
Whitehaven – King Street – April 3
Dereham – Church Street – April 4
Barry – Holton Road – April 4
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22
Daventry – High Street – April 30
Stamford – High Street – November 13
Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13
Penrith – Middlegate – November 14
Ilford – High Street – November 14
Morley – Windsor Court – November 14
Bank of Scotland branches:
Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21
Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29
Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8
Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15