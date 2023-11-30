Profits dip at bar owner Mitchells & Butlers after ‘unprecedented’ costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profits dip at bar owner Mitchells & Butlers after ‘unprecedented’ costs

By Press Association
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers said sales for the year rose to £2.5 billion (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has revealed sliding profits after it was struck by “unprecedented” cost increases.

However, the hospitality chain said it expects those pressures to abate considerably this year amid an easing in food and energy inflation.

It revealed that operating profits dropped to £98 million for the year to September 30, from £124 million a year earlier.

The company said it was driven by weaker property valuations and increased costs, which also included higher wage bills.

Toby Carvery
Mitchells & Butlers owns brands including Toby Carvery and Harvester (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)

Sales for the year rose to £2.5 billion, up from £2.2 billion last year, with like-for-like growth of 9.1%.

M&B said it has also been “encouraged” by continued sales growth into the new financial year, with like-for-like growth of 7.2% since the end of September.

It said it has confidence for future trading due to stable volumes but bosses said they “are very mindful of the potential implications of the cost-of-living challenge facing guests”.

Phil Urban, chief executive of the group, said: “We are delighted by the continued strength of our trading performance and resilience in the face of unprecedented cost headwinds.

“We have achieved good growth in underlying profit, excluding government support, with like-for-like sales growth across all of our brands and record outperformance against the market.

“Whilst we remain mindful of the pressures that the UK consumer is facing, the strength of our sales growth alongside an abating cost environment gives us confidence for the financial year ahead.”