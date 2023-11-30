Mulberry reports ‘deteriorated’ economic climate as loss widens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mulberry reports ‘deteriorated’ economic climate as loss widens

By Press Association
Mulberry partly blamed a ‘deteriorated’ economic climate for a widening loss (Mulberry / PA)
Retailer Mulberry said that the economic climate had “deteriorated”, making customers more cautious in their spending and reported a widening of its loss.

Pre-tax loss rose from £3.8 million in the first half of last year to £12.8 million in the six months to the end of September.

The increased loss came despite a rise in revenue, by as much as 38% in the US, though a much narrower 6% in the UK. Across the group, revenue increased by 7% to £69.7 million.

The company said that its losses were partly due to a large jump in some of its software costs, and the money it has to spend to operate new shops in Sweden and Australia.

“Against a challenging macro-economic backdrop, which is impacting the entire luxury landscape, we have continued to invest in our long-term future,” said chief executive Thierry Andretta.

“Our strategy to transform our international businesses to a direct-to-consumer model has enabled us to control the entire customer experience in Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

“Our investments in the period in our digital systems, stores and product will power future growth.”

The company said that it had launched several new ranges. The Lana and Pimlico bags were “performing well,” it said.

Shares rose 3% on Thursday morning.

“Looking ahead, we are well placed to capitalise on the important festive trading period and expect the usual second half weighting to trading,” Mr Andretta said.

“There is no doubt, however, that the macro-economic environment has deteriorated, and this has had a knock-on effect on consumer sentiment.

“At Mulberry, we have ensured that we are prepared to navigate this tricky environment, and we are confident in our ability to continue to execute our strategy.

“I continue to believe that offering VAT-free shopping in the UK would be one of the most effective ways to encourage business growth in this country.

“The fact this has not been reinstated is creating challenges for all sectors; impacting not only the luxury players, but also hospitality, travel and tourism.

“As we look ahead to the New Year, I urge policymakers to collaborate with all industries campaigning on this issue and reconsider implementing this to support businesses across the UK.”