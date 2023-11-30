Starmer: Transition to net zero can ‘turbo-charge growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: Transition to net zero can ‘turbo-charge growth’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jane Barlow/PA)

The City of London would be transformed into the world’s green financial capital under Labour, Sir Keir Starmer promised at the Cop28 climate summit.

The Labour leader was meeting international investors at the summit to set out his party’s plans if he becomes prime minister next year.

He said Rishi Sunak’s Government was “sending the wrong signals” on the transition to net zero emissions, but under Labour the shift away from fossil fuels would be used to “turbo-charge growth”.

Sir Keir will meet financiers at the summit in Dubai as he seeks to step up his international profile ahead of the general election expected next year.

Keir Starmer visit to Humberside
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted the UK to be a leader in green finance (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While the UK is only behind 1% of global emissions, the investments of companies and financial institutions based in The City of London account for approximately 15% of global emissions, Labour said.

By beefing up requirements for companies to report on their green measures, Sir Keir and shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband claim they would mobilise private finance to support measures to cut emissions.

Financial institutions and FTSE 100 companies would be legally required to publish their carbon footprint and adopt credible transition plans aligned to the goal of keeping global temperature increases down to a maximum of 1.5C.

Sir Keir said: “Britain’s financial services are a national asset, with world-leading expertise. There’s an enormous opportunity in setting the agenda on green finance; Labour will partner with business to grab it will both hands.

“For too long we’ve had a UK Government sending the wrong signals when it comes to net zero.

“While the Conservatives use it to appease their party and sow political division, my Labour government will harness it in the national interest, to turbo-charge growth.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is also with Sir Keir and Mr Miliband at the summit and the party hopes to show the international community the UK can be a “reliable and ambitious partner” under a Labour administration.

Sir Keir said: “With a Labour government, Britain will stand tall in the world again – leading internationally, backing business, and delivering for working people at home.”