Abu Dhabi firm buys Nine Elms developer London Square for £230m

By Press Association
Tower blocks around the Nine Elms development in south west London (Aaron Chown/PA)
An Abu Dhabi real estate firm has bought UK developer London Square in a £230 million deal.

Aldar Properties said on Friday it has expanded outside of the Middle East for the first time after securing the takeover of the London-based firm.

London Square was founded in 2010 and is known for the Nine Elms development near to Battersea Power Station.

It said it has created a development pipeline worth over £2 billion, with 3,500 homes completed and a further 930 under construction.

Aldar said the move is aimed to give the firm a “meaningful foothold” in the capital as it pushes forward with growth plans.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive officer of Aldar Properties, said: “Our recently announced international expansion strategy centres on exploring opportunities to acquire or partner with established operating platforms in our target markets.

“The acquisition of London Square represents our first market entry outside of the region, and is a testament to the company’s management team, governance framework, and business model which has consistently delivered strong performance.”

Adam Lawrence, founder and chief executive of London Square, said: “This is an outstanding outcome for London Square.

“Aldar is an exemplary company with an unrivalled reputation and their strength and breadth of knowledge and experience will enable London Square to flourish and extend its presence across Greater London and the South East.

“Becoming part of Aldar is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the future of London Square.

“We look forward to playing a leading role in tackling the housing shortage by providing more much-needed homes in the capital and surrounding areas where there is a continuing lack of supply.”