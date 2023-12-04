William Hill owner 888 sees shares jump on reported summer bid interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William Hill owner 888 sees shares jump on reported summer bid interest

Press Association
William Hill owner 888 has seen its shares soar after takeover speculation (PA)
William Hill owner 888 has seen its shares soar on mounting takeover speculation after the group was reportedly the target of a £700 million bid approach in the summer.

The gambling giant saw its shares jump as much as 21% higher at one stage in Monday morning trading after it is said to have rejected a takeover proposal worth 156p a share from rival Playtech.

FTSE 250-listed Playtech tabled a written indicative approach to buy 888 Holdings in July but this was rebuffed for being too low, according to The Sunday Times.

It comes weeks after it also reportedly emerged that US betting group DraftKings had also been eyeing 888 for a possible acquisition in the summer.

Shares in 888 surged on the latest reported bid interest as investors increasingly see the group in the line of fire for an opportunistic approach.

Its shares have had a torrid past year, slumping by nearly a fifth in the past six months alone.

The stock had fallen to 70.6p as of market close on Friday, less than half the value of the reported value of Playtech’s rejected approach.

But Playtech has also seen its shares come under pressure in recent months, down 30% in the past six months, as the sector has been impacted by tougher regulations introduced in the Government’s gambling white paper that was unveiled in April.

The report ramps up the pressure on 888 chair Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn and new chief executive Per Widerstrom to boost the firm’s dismal share price performance, which is set to see it kicked out of the FTSE 250 Index later this month.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: “888 has suffered a series of setbacks lately with a profit warning in September, UK regulatory headwinds amid a clampdown on player safety, and a series of C-suite changes including the departure of its former CEO in January which sent shares tumbling at the time.”

Analysts at Numis said: “We think there is merit to a combination but five months on, both firms’ fortunes have deteriorated with their share prices down some 30%.”

Playtech declined to comment on the report, while 888 was approached for comment.