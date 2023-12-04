Ikea announces 2024 pay rises for UK staff worth £10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ikea announces 2024 pay rises for UK staff worth £10 million

By Press Association
Ikea has revealed plans to hike pay for UK staff as part of more than £35 million of investment in higher wages and bonuses (Ikea/PA)
Ikea has revealed plans to hike pay for UK staff as part of more than £35 million of investment in higher wages and bonuses.

The furniture retailer said its hourly paid employees will get a 10% pay rise in 2024, split into two 5% uplifts, based on their current pay.

The uplift will take hourly wages to £12, rising to £13.15 for staff in London.

The Swedish retail giant has 20 shop in Britain, as well as a smaller city store in London, after first opening in the UK more than 35 years ago.

The hike means Ikea employees will be paid more than the national living wage, which is £10.42 for workers older than 23, but is set to rise to £11.44 in April next year and apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

Ikea’s pay rises and bonuses for staff in the UK is set to cost more than £35 million (Ikea/ PA)

Last year, Ikea introduced an “outer London” rate for more than 1,300 staff based in shops in Lakeside, Reading, and Milton Keynes, which will rise from £11.45 to £12.60 in 2024.

Staff on a fixed salary will get a 5% pay rise on average. Both measures will cost the retailer almost £10 million, it said.

Meanwhile, the company is set to give out a bonus to all eligible staff at the end of the year worth at least a month’s pay, amounting to £25.6 million across the UK.

The bonus pot, which coupled with wage rises totals £35 million, recognises employees’ contribution to the group’s strong financial performance last year despite challenging market conditions, it said.

Globally, Ikea’s owner Ingka Group made 41.7 billion euros (£36 billion) in retail sales in the last financial year.

Darren Taylor, people and culture manager for Ikea UK, said: “At Ikea, we’ve always been committed to caring for our co-workers, particularly during challenging times, which is why we’re announcing further investment to enhance their financial stability and security.

“Although we see inflation starting to ease, the cost of living continues to have a very real impact.”