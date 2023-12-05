Cost of traditional Christmas dinner for four ‘up by just 1.3% on last year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of traditional Christmas dinner for four ‘up by just 1.3% on last year’

By Press Association
Some items on the festive plate are actually falling in price, analysts Kantar said (PA)
Some items on the festive plate are actually falling in price, analysts Kantar said (PA)

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by just 1.3% on last year to £31.71, well below overall grocery price inflation, according to latest figures.

In good news for hard-pressed consumers, fierce competition between the supermarkets is seeing some items on the festive plate actually falling in price, such as Brussels sprouts which are now 4.3% cheaper than 12 months ago, analysts Kantar said.

Christmas pudding is 2.4% cheaper than last December, while sparkling wine costs 5.9% less on average.

(Kantar)

Overall, grocery inflation slowed again in November to 9.1%, down from October’s 9.7%.

Take-home supermarket sales are expected to surpass £13 billion for the first time ever this December, with Friday December 22 set to be the busiest day for festive grocery shopping.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The scene is set for record-breaking spend through the supermarket tills this Christmas.

“The festive period is always a bumper one for the grocers, with consumers buying on average 10% more items than in a typical month. Some of the increase, of course, will also be driven by the ongoing price inflation we’ve seen this year.”

Customer spending on offers hit its highest level in more than two years over the latest period at 28.4%, with brands benefiting the most to increase sales by 6.5% compared with 6.4% for retailers’ own-brand lines.

Mr McKevitt added: “The amount of money spent on deals usually leaps in the run-up to Christmas, but this year is already looking a bit different.

“We’re well above 2022 levels, with customers making an additional £180 million in savings this November versus 12 months ago.”

Lidl was again the fastest-growing grocer, boosting sales by 14.2% over the 12 weeks to November 26 to take a record high market share of 7.8%.