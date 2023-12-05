Quiz warns over annual sales after weaker-than-hoped Black Friday trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quiz warns over annual sales after weaker-than-hoped Black Friday trading

By Press Association
Quiz has warned over full-year sales and mounting losses after a weak Black Friday and slumping consumer confidence (PA)
Fashion retailer Quiz has warned over full-year sales and mounting losses after a weak Black Friday and slumping consumer confidence.

Shares in the firm tumbled 19% in early trading on Tuesday as it cautioned that annual sales were set to be 6% to 8% lower than expected.

It saw sales fall £14.1 million behind its internal forecasts across October and November after the Black Friday sales event failed to boost trading as hoped.

The group cautioned that it expects to post “materially” bigger losses than first feared for the full year.

Its chairman Peter Cowgill has now launched a strategic review of the business and plans to announce the findings in the first quarter of next year.

Mr Cowgill was previously executive chairman of JD Sports, but left the retail chain in 2022 after the firm ran into problems with the competition regulator during its planned merger with Footasylum.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz, said: “This has been a challenging period for many retailers, and we have not been immune to the widely publicised macro headwinds impacting consumer demand.

“Given the prolonged period of challenging trading we believe it is prudent to examine a range of options to maximise shareholder value.”

The caution over the full year revenue outlook came as the group revealed it swung to a £1.5 million loss before tax in the six months to September 30, against profits of £1.8 million a year ago.

Sales plunged 14.4%, with its online operations taking the brunt, down nearly 22%, with an 11% drop across its UK stores and concessions.

The group said there was little boost from the Black Friday sales event in November, with online sales remaining 20% lower in the past two months and UK stores and concessions 5.5% down.

Total sales were 11.2% lower across October and November.

It said: “Sales in the Black Friday period in our UK stores were marginally below the previous year on a like-for-like basis.

“There was a sharper drop in online revenues through the Quiz website which represents a disappointing shortfall across this important trading period.”