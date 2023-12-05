CBI appoints former Serco boss Rupert Soames as new president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI appoints former Serco boss Rupert Soames as new president

By Press Association
Rupert Soames is expected to be elected at the AGM next year (CBI/PA)
Rupert Soames is expected to be elected at the AGM next year (CBI/PA)

The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill will become the next president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after a turbulent year for the business group which has the ear of the country’s top political leaders.

Rupert Soames, a long-time chief executive who has led major companies, is expected to be elected at the CBI’s annual meeting in June.

His predecessor Brian McBride will step down after helping to steer the lobby group through what was likely its biggest crisis in its near-60-year history.

In April, the group fired its then director general Tony Danker, saying his conduct “fell short” of what was expected.

It followed allegations, published in the Guardian, that staff members had felt Mr Danker’s behaviour had at times been inappropriate.

Later, the Guardian published much more serious allegations of rape and sexual harassment against other unnamed former CBI staff.

It threw the organisation into a deep crisis. The Government stopped its engagement with the CBI, and dozens of the biggest companies in the UK suspended or cancelled their memberships of the group.

Since then the CBI, under new director general Rain Newton-Smith, has tried to steady the ship.

Mr Soames’s appointment as president has been approved by the board, but he will still need to be formally elected in the summer.

He started at General Electric decades ago, but became best known in the business world for running FTSE 250 company Serco for nine years and Aggreko, a power company formerly on the FTSE 100.

“After a robust search process, Rupert Soames will be taking on the role as the next president of the CBI,” said Mr McBride.

“With the CBI back influencing at the highest levels across the UK again, there is no better person to pass the baton to.

“Rupert’s track record as one of the UK’s longest serving and most successful CEOs makes him the ideal choice.”

Mr Soames said: “After a decade of disruption and distraction due to Brexit, Covid, inflation and labour shortages, business and Government need to work closely together to deliver a prosperous future where economic growth will lift living standards and sustainably fund the UK’s vital public services.

“The CBI is needed more now than at almost any time in its history, and it will be a privilege to lead the organisation in the coming years.”