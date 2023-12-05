One in five workers in Midlands employed in highest-emitting industries – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five workers in Midlands employed in highest-emitting industries – ONS

By Press Association
The industries accounted for 82% of the total greenhouse gas emissions across the UK in 2021, figure show (David Jones/PA)
Around one in five workers living in the East and West Midlands were employed in the UK’s highest-emitting industries in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The analysis of 2021 census data for England and Wales revealed that 19% of those living in these two regions were working in these sectors.

The five broad industry groups defined as high-emitting include electricity and gas, manufacturing, transportation and storage, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and water and waste management.

The industries accounted for 82% of the total greenhouse gas emissions across the UK in 2021, the ONS said.

It marks the first time the organisation has carried out detailed analysis for employment in these sectors, which accounted for 16% (around one in every six) of all UK employees in 2021.

People in London and the south east of England were the least likely to be employed in these industries with only 8% – less than half the proportion of those in the Midlands.

The ONS said those employed in high-emissions industries are generally more likely to be affected by the Government’s target to transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

At local authority area level, Copeland in Cumbria had the highest percentage of people employed in high-emissions industries, at 31%.

This was mostly driven by the high proportion of people in the area who were employed in the “water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities” industry.

South Holland in Lincolnshire had the next highest, at 28%, with a relatively high percentage of its workforce employed in both the manufacturing, and the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries, compared to other areas.

Meanwhile, the 18 local authority areas with the lowest percentages of workers employed in high-emissions industries were all in London.

Elsewhere, workers were more likely to be older across these sectors, with around 39% aged 50 years and over, compared with 33% across all industries.

They were also found to be dominated by men, who made up 74% of employees, compared to 52% across the whole workforce.

The data show that a higher proportion of people across England and Wales who were employed in high-emissions industries had no formal qualifications (14%), compared with people across all industries (9%).