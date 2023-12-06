Summary of daily rail strike disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summary of daily rail strike disruption

By Press Association
Strikes by train drivers are causing major disruption in parts of England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Strikes by train drivers are causing major disruption in parts of England.

Different operators are being affected every day up to and including Friday due to the walkout by members of the Aslef union.

Here is a breakdown of which operator is affected and when:

– Wednesday

Gatwick Express: No services.

South Western Railway: Trains will run between 7am and 7pm only, and on a small number of lines.

The only routes open will be between London Waterloo and each of Basingstoke; Woking; Guildford via Woking; and Feltham via Twickenham; and between Basingstoke and Salisbury.

Southeastern: No services.

Southern: No services except a shuttle between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only.

– Thursday

CrossCountry: No services.

Great Western Railway: Trains will run between 7am and 7pm only, and on a small number of lines.

The only routes open will be between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; London Paddington and Oxford; Reading and Basingstoke; Reading and Redhill (peak time only); Reading and Newbury (peak time only); Westbury and Swindon (peak time only); Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads; Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple (peak time only); Exeter St Davids and Exmouth (calling at Exeter Central, Digby and Topsham only); Plymouth and Gunnislake; and Penzance and St Ives.

Heathrow Express: Trains will run between 7.01am and 7pm only, and at a reduced frequency.

– Friday

Northern: No services.

TransPennine Express: No services.

In addition to the strikes, Aslef has also implemented an overtime ban up to and including Saturday, which is disrupting many English train operators.

Severe weather is also causing delays and cancellations on parts of the network.