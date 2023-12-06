BAT takes £25bn charge on US cigarette brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

BAT takes £25bn charge on US cigarette brands

By Press Association
Tobacco giant BAT said it is facing a £25bn impairment charge over some of its US cigarette brands (BAT/PA)
Tobacco giant BAT said it is facing a £25bn impairment charge over some of its US cigarette brands (BAT/PA)

British American Tobacco (BAT) has said it will book a £25 billion impairment charge on some of its US cigarette brands.

Shares in the company slumped by as much as 8% in early trading on Wednesday as a result.

The Dunhill and Lucky Strike maker linked the charge to “the current macroeconomic headwinds impacting the US combustibles industry” and its long-term strategy to shift away from traditional cigarettes.

It added: “This accounting adjustment mainly relates to some of our acquired US combustibles brands, as we now assess their carrying value and useful economic lives over an estimated period of 30 years.”

It came as the business said revenue growth for the current year is set to be at the “low end” of its 3% to 5% guidance, amid pressure on the US market.

However, the firm hailed progress in it non-combustibles business, which covers key growth areas such as vaping and heated tobacco products.

Chief executive Tadeu Marroco said: “In 2023 we continue to expect another year of delivery in line with our guidance.

“I am encouraged by the strong performances of Vuse and Velo, delivering strong volume-led revenue growth, and increased profitability.

“In combustibles, while the US macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I am encouraged that our commercial plans are starting to deliver early signs of portfolio recovery.”

British American Tobacco stock
BAT owns brands including Dunhill and Lucky Strike (British American Tobacco/PA)

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Despite weak demand from smokers in the important US market, it’s managed to eke out a year of revenue growth, albeit at the lower end of previous guidance.

“Meanwhile, the rollout of new categories such as vapes, heated tobacco and oral pouches is continuing apace, with breakeven now expected in the current period, two years ahead of the original plan.

“Management now sees these products as the cornerstone of the company’s future, expecting them to deliver half of group revenues by 2035. But that’s a long way off.”