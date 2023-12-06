Morrisons and M&S used unlawful land deals to block rival shops, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrisons and M&S used unlawful land deals to block rival shops, says watchdog

By Press Association
Morrisons has been found to have made unlawful land agreements by the competition watchdog (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons and Marks & Spencer broke land use laws to stop rival supermarkets opening nearby stores, according to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has taken action against the retailers to address 65 unlawful agreements which restricted local competition.

This included 55 breaches by Morrisons and 10 breaches by M&S.

Morrisons told the regulator it is working to rectify the breaches swiftly.

M&S said it was “disappointed” by the breaches and argued the agreements “did not adversely affect competition”.

The CMA’s probe related to the Groceries Market Investigation (Controlled Land) Order (CLO), which was brought in in 2010 to stop supermarkets imposing restrictions that block rivals from opening competing stores nearby.

The watchdog has already found similar breaches by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Waitrose.

The CMA said restrictions have already ended in 14 cases for Morrisons and five cases for M&S, but called on the chains to resolve the outstanding deal.

Adam Land, senior director of remedies business and financial analysis at the CMA, said: “At a time when the weekly shop is a source of financial pressure for many families, it’s crucial that competition between supermarkets is working well to help people get the best deals they can.

“These restrictive agreements by our leading retailers are unlawful.

“There can be no excuses made for non-compliance with an order made in 2010, especially when we know the positive impact for shoppers of new stores on the high street.”

The CMA found 10 breaches related to M&S (James Manning/PA)

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We co-operated fully with the investigation and accept its findings.

“We now plan to rectify the outstanding breaches quickly.”

An M&S spokesman said: “We are disappointed that having worked closely with the CMA over the past three years, it has highlighted 10 breaches, five of which are historic and expired.

“These have made no practical difference to the activity of our competitors or our tenants and did not adversely affect competition.

“We are remedying these immediately, continuing to work with the CMA, and have introduced tighter internal governance and compulsory training to prevent it happening again.”