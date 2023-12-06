KFC to buy 200 restaurants from franchisee EG Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

KFC to buy 200 restaurants from franchisee EG Group

By Press Association
EG Group runs 218 KFC sites across the UK and Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
EG Group runs 218 KFC sites across the UK and Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)

KFC has said that it will buy more than 200 outlets owned by a franchisee and sister company of supermarket Asda.

The fast food chain said that it would take over the sites in the UK and Ireland, which employ around 7,800 people.

Around half of the 218 sites are drive-through locations, said KFC, which is owned by Yum! Brands, the company behind Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

They had previously been owned by EG Group, a Blackburn-based company owned by the same brothers who bought Asda in early 2021.

Coronavirus – Thu May 21, 2020
Around half of the sites are drive-through locations, KFC said (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The KFC business is a powerhouse for Yum! globally and the UK and Ireland is one of our strongest markets,” said Sabir Sami, KFC division chief executive.

“Over the past five years, we’ve secured our leadership position within the UK and Ireland chicken market, opening 200 new restaurants, and we’re now close to being a £2 billion business in the UK, thanks to our extremely talented local management team.

“We’re pleased to add these restaurants to our equity portfolio, in a market where we are well placed to drive strong growth while also making further digital and strategic progress.”

EG Group said that the sale, expected to complete by next summer, will help it pay off some of its loans.

EG also runs franchise sites for Starbucks, Greggs and Subway, among others.

EG co-founders Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa said: “We are proud to have been a strategic partner of KFC in the UK and Ireland, playing an important role in helping the brand expand its footprint.

“Now is the right time to hand the baton to the KFC leadership team to continue to grow the brand in the UK.

“This is the latest transaction in our significant deleveraging this year – to put in place a sustainable capital structure.”