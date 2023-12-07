Waitrose customers turn to ‘comfort foods’ chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waitrose customers turn to ‘comfort foods’ chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish

By Press Association
Waitrose customers have turned to chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish as they sought out familiar comfort food during the cost-of-living crisis, the supermarket said (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose customers turned to chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish as they sought out familiar comfort food during the cost-of-living crisis, the supermarket has reported.

The two dishes were the most popular in the Dine In Meal Deal over the last year as customers became “a little less adventurous”, according to the Waitrose 10th annual food and drink report.

A third of UK adults (32%) have regularly eaten classic dishes such as shepherd’s pie and macaroni cheese, a survey for the supermarket found.

The “humble spud” was also a big seller, with sales of potato side dishes up 19% – triple-cooked chips and potato dauphinoise the most popular – while sales of Waitrose’s Essential own-brand French fries and crinkle-cut chips increased by 80% and 34% respectively.

Even during the summer – albeit dominated by wet weather – customers found solace in ready-made roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings, with sales up 47% and 39% respectively.

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said: “This year, food inflation has changed not only how people shop, but also how they cook and eat.

“Price-conscious customers have been searching for the best value, switching more to own-label, buying bigger pack sizes, and looking to our promotions to cushion their bills.

“They’ve been simplifying their meal choices and becoming a little less adventurous, choosing familiar foods and recipes they find comforting. Chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish are the most popular dishes in our Dine In Meal Deal.”

In other aisles, fermented foods became mainstream, with sales of kimchi and beetroot kimchi up 44% and 114% respectively.

One in eight adults (12%) also told Waitrose they have changed their diet over the past year to eat more protein, with sales of high-protein drinks and yogurts up 39% and cottage cheese up 14%.

Meanwhile, vegetable crisps suffered a 15% slump in sales, with customers turning back to regular potato crisps instead.

Waitrose de-listed its ready-made jacket potato with cheese on top as cost-conscious shoppers turned away from products they could easily create themselves.

A third of customers (30%) said they have switched from eating a low-fat dairy product to a full fat one, most commonly milk, followed by yogurt and cheese.

– OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK adults in late October and November.