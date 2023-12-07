Grower produces rarer white variety of poinsettia house plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grower produces rarer white variety of poinsettia house plant

By Press Association
Monika Dratwicka inspects a new white ‘Alaska’ poinsettia in a sea of traditional red plants at Bridge Farm Group in Spalding, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A grower has produced a rarer white variety of poinsettia, the popular Christmas house plant with distinctive red foliage.

Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is one of the UK’s biggest growers of poinsettias and now cultivates more than a million per year as a result of their increasing popularity.

They have increased their supply of poinsettias to supermarket chain Tesco by almost 1,000% in the last five years, taking over from the Dutch as the main supplier.

Alaska poinsettias next to their more traditional counterparts
Bridge Farm Group has this year grown white Alaska poinsettias which originate from Sabaudia, a town 100km (62 miles) south of Rome in Italy.

David Brown, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said he was “excited to see how popular the white ones are with shoppers this year”.

“There are more than 100 different poinsettia varieties in shades of red, pink, white, yellow, orange, purple and even multi-coloured ones so we’ll be excited to see how popular the white ones are with shoppers this year,” he said.

Poinsettias originated in Mexico where they originally grew much like a weed.

They got the name “poinsettia” after Joel Roberts Poinsett who was a representative of the United States to Mexico as well as a keen botanist.

Monika Dratwicka inspects a crop of new white 'Alaska' poinsettias at Bridge Farm Group in Spalding, Lincolnshire. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
They were successfully cultivated in the US during the early 1900s by a German immigrant named Albert Ecke.

Later generations of the Ecke family successfully marketed poinsettias as a Christmas-themed plant during the second half of the 20th century, and they are now widely associated with festive cheer.

Tesco plant buyer Vicky l’Anson said: “Over the last few decades poinsettias have established themselves as the number one gifting flower over the festive season and are as much a symbol of the start of Christmas as mince pies.

“This year for the first time ever we’ll have the White Alaska which we think will create a real ‘wow’ factor with shoppers.”

Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is one of the UK’s biggest growers of poinsettias and now cultivates more than a million per year. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The poinsettia season is one of the shortest for house plants as they remain in stores for roughly eight weeks – from the end of October until the end of December.

The white poinsettias go on sale at Tesco stores across the UK from Friday December 8 and cost £12 each.