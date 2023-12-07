UK consumer woes will continue through 2024, says Watches of Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK consumer woes will continue through 2024, says Watches of Switzerland

By Press Association
The boss of luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland said he is braced for UK consumer confidence to remain under pressure throughout 2024 as higher interest rates take their toll (PA)
The boss of luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland said he is braced for UK consumer confidence to remain under pressure throughout 2024 as higher interest rates take their toll.

Chief executive Brian Duffy said while there were some “encouraging” signs, consumers are continuing to rein in their spending on luxury and jewellery after being battered by a barrage of interest rate hikes, high inflation and falling house prices.

He told the PA news agency: “The past 12 months, UK consumer sentiment has not been positive and confidence has been low.

“We’re not expecting consumer sentiment to really change in 2024 – we don’t think it will get any worse, but it won’t get any better.”

The group saw revenue in the UK and Europe fall 4% in the six months to October 29, though overall sales were buoyed by a more resilient performance in its burgeoning US business, where sales lifted 11% on a constant currency basis.

Despite the US sales boost, which helped overall sales edge 2% higher on a constant currency basis to £761 million, higher costs saw the group’s statutory pre-tax profits slump 20% to £67 million.

Mr Duffy said: “The whole sentiment in the US is much more positive than in the UK and it is an under-developed market for luxury watches.”

The group is focusing growth efforts on the US, which currently accounts for 43% of group-wide sales and is set to be the firm’s biggest market in 2025.

Mr Duffy said the firm is expecting a “decent Christmas season overall” despite consumer confidence woes on these shores, although he said festive sales would come “later this year”, with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday.

The firm said it is rolling out its new pre-owned watch ranges in the UK and US, which is helping boost availability of products for sale in what is a restricted market for supply.

Mr Duffy said: “Our client registration lists continue to grow, whilst the pre-owned market remains a significant opportunity.

“We are encouraged by the early performance of the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned programme following its launch in the first half in both the US and UK.

“We will continue to expand the number of showrooms to meet demand for all pre-owned luxury watches and are excited by the growth potential in this category.”