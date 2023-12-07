FTSE treads water as investors look ahead to Bank meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE treads water as investors look ahead to Bank meeting

By Press Association
London’s top index was flat on Thursday (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
The FTSE 100 treaded water on Thursday as falls among some of London’s biggest fashion retailers were offset by rises in the housebuilding sector.

The index played around the zero mark towards the end of the day. The biggest losers included Next, Burberry and JD Sports.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.66 points, or 0.02%, to end the day at 7,513.72.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said investors are looking ahead to the upcoming rate decisions from the Bank of England, US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

“There was a brief bout of weakness in European stocks today, reflecting some nervousness ahead of next week’s central bank meetings,” he said.

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.16% while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.10%.

“Having shot higher since late October, closing some of the gap in performance versus US indices, a lot of good news looks priced in for the Dax and others,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“It will be a tall order to avoid a post-Fed/BoE/ECB hangover descending on markets just as investors turn their thoughts towards Christmas.”

In New York, a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 had gained 0.72% while the Dow Jones was 0.08% higher.

The pound dropped 0.1% to 1.1649 euros and rose 0.1% to 1.2573 dollars.

The tiny move on the FTSE 100 hid major swings in the stocks of some companies.

Vertu Motors saw the value of its shares close at their lowest level since June after a 23% fall sparked by a profit warning.

The company said the price of cars on the second-hand market was falling at record speeds, eating into its profitability.

Meanwhile, shares in Smart Metering Systems closed up 41%, reaching close to the company’s all-time high in 2021.

It came after KKR, the US private equity giant, tabled a £1.3 billion bid for the Glasgow-based installer of energy-saving devices.

A third big move for the day came from publisher Bloomsbury, up 7% after revealing sales of fantasy books had shot up.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Severn Trent, up 65p to 2,721p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 150p to 6,590p, Pershing Square, up 64p to 3,240p, Barratt Developments, up 10.2p to 542p, and Taylor Wimpey, up 2.45p to 137.1p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, down 2.39p to 69.8p, IAG, down 3.8p to 158.1p, Burberry, down 33p to 1,481p, Standard Chartered, down 13.4p to 650p, and JD Sports, down 2.85p to 165.8p.