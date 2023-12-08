Miner Anglo American reveals production cuts to combat cost rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miner Anglo American reveals production cuts to combat cost rises

By Press Association
Anglo American has revealed production cuts to bring costs down (Anglo American/PA)
Mining giant Anglo American has revealed plans to significantly cut production at a number of mines in a bid to slash costs.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company slumped in early trading after it announced the move, which is set to result in a 4% drop in production next year.

Anglo American said it took action earlier in the year to reduce costs “in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical volatility and the current cyclical weakness in PGMs (platinum group metals) and diamonds”.

The firm has said it will now go further in the face of continued inflationary pressure, as it shares price has dropped by around 30% over the past year.

The latest cuts will lower its capital expenditure by 1.8 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) between the current year and 2026.

It will reduce production at its Kumba iron ore operations in South Africa and will go down to one operational plant at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said: “The prospects for mined products have rarely looked better.

“In the near term, given continuing elevated macro volatility, we are being deliberate in reducing our costs and prioritising our capital to drive more profitable production on a sustainable basis.

“We are focused on what we can control – safety, operational discipline and capital allocation.

“We are confident in our actions to sustain the competitiveness of our world-class assets and deliver on our outstanding growth opportunities in the metals and minerals that are so critical now and for generations to come.”

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Anglo’s overall position continues to be strengthened by its exposure to consumer products, meaning it’s partially protected from the worst of industrial slumps, but there is clearly work to be done to keep the ship in good order over the next 12 months.”

Shares were 5.6% lower at 2,100p on Friday morning.