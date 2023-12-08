Around 500 jobs at risk at Nationwide in head office shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Around 500 jobs at risk at Nationwide in head office shake-up

By Press Association
Around 470 workers at Nationwide Building Society are set to face redundancy (Nationwide/PA)
Around 470 workers at Nationwide Building Society are set to face redundancy (Nationwide/PA)

Nationwide has said around 500 workers are at risk of redundancy as part of an overhaul of head office operations at the building society.

The firm, which is led by Debbie Crosbie, said the redundancy consultation is part of a “streamlining” to improve efficiency and help it direct investment to other parts of the business.

Swindon-based Nationwide said it ultimately expects 200 workers to leave, following a process which will seek to find workers new roles.

The company said “customer-facing colleagues” will not be affected by the shake-up, as it reiterates its commitment to running branches across the country.

Nationwide
Nationwide rebranded in October for the first time in 36 years (Nationwide/PA)

It is understood the building society will not move roles offshore as part of the changes to head office.

A spokesman for Nationwide said: “Our strategy is to give customers greater value, better products and a distinctive customer experience.

“To do this our systems and operations must be best-in-class and we need to be more agile and efficient.

“We are streamlining some of our head office teams and expect around 200 people to leave the society.

“This will enable us to increase investment in the value and service we provide our customers.

“We have worked hard to keep the number of affected colleagues to a minimum and are ensuring we provide the right support for those impacted.”

The move also comes a day after Nationwide said it was rescinding its “work anywhere policy” and requiring staff to return to the office for at least two days a week for full-time employees from early next year.