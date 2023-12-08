FTSE ends week on a high after strong US jobs report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE ends week on a high after strong US jobs report

By Press Association
Shares in the City rose on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shares in the City rose on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Shares in London ended the week up again as they were buoyed by signs that the US labour market remains strong.

The FTSE 100 rose 40.75 points, or 0.54%, to end the day at 7,554.47, leaving the index around 25 points higher than it ended last week.

Data from the US on Friday afternoon showed the country added 199,000 new jobs in November, up from 150,000 the month before.

In Europe, shares were also up. At the end of the day, Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.78% while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 1.32%.

“Markets in Europe are seeing yet another positive week with the Dax up for the sixth week in a row, while the FTSE 100 is back at its highest level since October 19, after the latest US jobs report came in better than expected and unemployment unexpectedly fell to 3.7%,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Both sides of the FTSE’s leaderboard on Friday were sandwiched by mining companies. Antofagasta led with a 4.2% rise in the price of its shares.

On the other end was a troubled Anglo American, down nearly 21% after flagging that its production is set to drop 4% next year. The drop wiped billions off its market value.

“A decline in Anglo American shares is taking some of the edge off today’s FTSE 100 gains after the miner warned that it plans to make production cuts next year as a means to reduce costs and boost prices,” Mr Hewson said.

“For 2023, production increased by 3%, however costs rose by 5%. This appears to have prompted a rethink on copper production and that they would be reducing capex (capital expenditure) next year by 800 million dollars (£638 million).”

In New York shortly after markets had closed in London the S&P 500 was trading down 0.03% while the Dow Jones was 0.01% higher.

Sterling dropped 0.5% against the dollar to 1.2525 and was largely flat at 1.1660 euros.

In company news, Berkeley Group said its pre-tax profits were up 4.6% at £298 million in the six months to the end of October.

Shares in the business dropped by 3.7%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 61.5p to 1,514p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 240p to 6,830p, Ashtead, up 147p to 5,032p, RS Group, up 21.8p to 801.4p, and Airtel Africa, up 2.9p to 116p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, down 421.9p to 1,802.6p, Berkeley Group, down 200p to 4,740p, Imperial Brands, down 36.5p to 1,820p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 31.5p to 1,751.5p, and BT, down 2.25p to 132.15p.