Mortgage lending set to fall in 2024 as arrears grow – UK Finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mortgage lending set to fall in 2024 as arrears grow – UK Finance

By Press Association
The trade association said it would take some time for the pressure on household finances to recede (Peter Byrne/PA)
The trade association said it would take some time for the pressure on household finances to recede (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mortgage lending is set to slump next year, as the number of arrears and repossessions increases, according to a trade association representing the UK banking and finance industry.

The outlook for 2024 is one of continuing challenges in the mortgage market, but the main pressures on affordability look to be peaking now, UK Finance said.

It added that, while it will take some time for the pressure on household finances to recede, it expects the situation to improve in 2025.

Giving its predictions for next year, UK Finance said it expects lending for house purchases to fall to £120 billion next year, from £130 billion in 2023.

External remortgaging activity is expected to fall to £60 billion, from £65 billion this year.

The value of internal product transfers is also predicted to fall, from £219 billion this year to £202 billion in 2024.

The report said: “A number of factors are minimising the extent of payment problems and ensuring that over 99% of the 10.8 million mortgages in the UK are not now in arrears.

“Firstly, the affordability tests for all new lending since 2014 ensure that customers can afford their mortgage payments, even at a higher (stressed) interest rate.

“Secondly, unemployment – historically the main cause of mortgage arrears – is at very low levels. And where customers are struggling with their mortgage payments, lenders have a range of tailored forbearance options which they can deploy on a case-by-case basis to best help borrowers’ individual circumstances.

“These mitigating factors mean that, whilst arrears are increasing, numbers will peak well below levels seen in previous cycles.”

Mortgage arrears are forecast to rise from 105,600 cases by the end of 2023 with arrears of over 2.5% of the outstanding balance, to 128,800 by the end of 2024.

There were an estimated 4,400 repossessions through 2023, which UK Finance said is “an incredibly low number by historic comparisons”.

Next year, it expects to see a small increase to around 5,100, with this activity still relating to historic cases, most of which pre-date the coronavirus pandemic.

The report said: “With a continuing favourable labour market, extensive lender forbearance and gradually improving affordability, the vast majority of customers now falling behind will eventually recover their positions. The very small minority of cases where this is not possible will not feed through into any material increase in possessions over our forecast period.”

James Tatch, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “2023 was a challenging year for both prospective and existing mortgage borrowers, facing affordability pressures from higher interest rates and the increased cost of living, as well as house prices still at elevated levels relative to income.

“In the face of these challenges, borrowing for house purchase has been constrained. At the same time, most existing customers looking to refinance their loans chose to take a product transfer with their current lender, where affordability tests are not required.

“With these pressures unlikely to ease significantly in the short-term, we expect lending to remain weak in 2024, with a gradual improvement in affordability reflected in a modest increase in activity levels in 2025.

“The challenging environment has also pushed more households into mortgage arrears. However, the rigorous affordability tests in place since 2014 are now working to ensure that the vast majority of customers can still afford their mortgage payments even with the increased pressure on their finances.

“Although we forecast more customers will encounter arrears next year, we expect numbers to peak well below levels seen previously.

“As always, any customers who do find themselves in difficulty should speak to their lender at an early stage, as the industry continues to provide help to anyone struggling with a range of tailored support options.”