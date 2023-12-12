FCA warns investment firms over interest earned on customers’ cash balances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA warns investment firms over interest earned on customers’ cash balances

By Press Association
The FCA said it will intervene if investment platforms do not make changes to provide fair value to customers (PA)
The City regulator has written to investment firms over concerns about the way that interest earned on customers’ cash balances is dealt with.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned investment firms and Sipp (self invested personal pension) operators that it will step in if firms cannot demonstrate they are offering fair value and do not make the necessary changes.

The amount of interest earned by some firms has increased as rates have risen.

Sheldon Mills, FCA, said firms need to make changes if they are not offering fair value (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The regulator recently surveyed 42 firms and found the majority retain some of the interest earned on these cash balances, which may not reasonably reflect the cost to firms of managing the cash.

Many also charge a fee to customers for the cash they hold, known as “double dipping”, the regulator said.

The FCA is concerned these practices may not be providing fair value to customers and may not be understood by consumers or properly disclosed.

The practice of double dipping has raised concerns with the regulator and firms have been told to cease this.

The “Dear CEO” letter sent out by the FCA says: “Investment platforms and Sipp operators earn interest on the cash balances they hold for their customers.

“The amount of interest earned on customers’ cash balances has increased substantially in the last 18 to 24 months because of rises in the Bank of England base rate.

“In the month of June 2023 alone, the 42 firms we recently surveyed who retain interest collectively earned £74.3 (million) in revenue from this practice.”

A new Consumer Duty came into force in summer 2023, requiring firms to put customers at the heart of what they do, including when designing products and communicating with customers. Firms should be supporting customers to pursue their financial objectives.

The letter states: “Based on the information we received in July 2023 from a sample of 42 investment platforms and Sipp operators, we are concerned that some firms’ treatment of the interest earned on their customers’ cash balances may not be in line with the Duty.”

Based on the responses to the FCA’s engagement with firms, it found that around seven in 10 of the 42 firms in the sample retain at least some of the interest they earn on customers’ cash balances.

Of the platforms which retain interest, around six in 10 also charge a platform fee on the customer cash they hold.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Rising rates mean greater returns on cash. Investment platforms and Sipp operators need now to ensure how much of the interest they retain and, for those who are double dipping, how much they’re charging customers holding cash, results in fair value. If they cannot make that case, they need to make changes.

“If they don’t, we’ll intervene.”

Firms will need to make any changes by February 29 2024.