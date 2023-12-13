Report calls for ‘bold measures’ to tackle surge in formula milk costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Report calls for ‘bold measures’ to tackle surge in formula milk costs

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The rising cost of formula milk is having a “devastating” effect on families and forcing them into “tough choices” to feed their babies, according to a report.

Some 65% of women surveyed for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) said they felt anxious or worried about the cost of formula, which has risen by 25% over the last two years.

The same percentage reported a negative impact on family finances as a result of the cost.

The cost of one box of the cheapest formula milk is now greater than the £8.50 a week value of the Healthy Start voucher families receiving qualifying benefits can claim.

Mamia First Infant Milk (900g, Aldi) – the cheapest infant formula on the market – has increased from £6.99 to £9.39, a 34% increase over two years, while SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk (800g, Tesco) has gone up from £8.25 to £9.75 – 18% over the same period.

Aptamil 1 First Milk (800g) has increased from £11.50 to £14.50, or 26% over two years.

Women surveyed for the report said they had cut back on food for the rest of the household, introduced cheaper cow’s milk into their baby’s diet prematurely and harmed their own physical and mental wellbeing by trying to breastfeed more when finding it intensely painful in an effort to cope with the rising costs.

Some 83% of those polled supported immediate interim measures to help with costs, such as allowing parents to collect and use supermarket loyalty points and vouchers when buying formula milk, which guidance aimed at preventing the marketing of formula currently prevents.

But BPAS said “bolder, longer-term solutions” were needed, such as a free or subsidised national infant milk, price caps, and a woman-centred infant feeding policy “that will go a long way to a fairer and more equitable approach to infant feeding”.

Some 99% of babies are fed formula milk, either entirely or partially, in the first six months of life, BPAS said.

The report follows recent findings by the Consumer and Markets Authority (CMA) that infant formula prices have increased 25% over two years.

Just two suppliers accounted for 85% of infant formula sales, the CMA said, and there was “very limited availability” of own-brand alternatives.

Aldi was the only supermarket to offer an own-brand alternative, meaning few parents had switched as prices have risen, the competition watchdog found.

BPAS chief executive Clare Murphy said: “Our report clearly shows the toll the current cost of formula is having on women and their families. For some women this was also compounded by a sense of guilt and shame around not breastfeeding. This must change.

“Supporting breastfeeding does not need to come at the, quite literal, expense of failing to tackle the issues of access to an affordable, consistent supply of formula milk, and we need some bold initiatives to achieve this.

“Infant feeding, whether by breast or bottle, is both a child health issue and a matter of reproductive choice. We must get this right.”

Mumsnet chief executive Justine Roberts said: “At Mumsnet, we hear frequently from parents who are struggling with the soaring cost of formula milk, and we know that many mums assume more expensive brands are better for their babies – despite their nutritional composition being strictly controlled.

“The current rules around marketing of formula – however well intentioned – mean that parents don’t have all the information or assistance they need.

“It’s clear that alongside immediate practical measures to support parents who are struggling financially with formula, we need better infant feeding support across the board for new mums. This report is an important contribution to improving that support.”

Censuswide surveyed 1,001 UK women in October who have formula-fed their baby aged under one in the last year.