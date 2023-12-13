Zara owner Inditex reveals 14% sales jump ahead of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zara owner Inditex reveals 14% sales jump ahead of Christmas

By Press Association
Zara owner Inditex has revealed a 14% rise in sales over the past six weeks (Yui Mok/PA)
The retail giant behind Zara has revealed strong sales ahead of Christmas as its autumn/winter collection was “well received” by shoppers.

Inditex, which also runs the Bershka and Pull & Bear brands, said on Wednesday that sales increased by 14% over the six weeks to December 11.

It came as the Spanish fashion group, which operates 5,722 shops globally, revealed earnings in line with forecasts improved its margin outlook for the year.

The retailer said margins for 2023 are due to be 0.75 percentage points higher than in 2022 after the firm reduced inventory and saw supply chain pressures ease.

Inditex also owns the Bershka brand (Yui Mok/PA)

Inditex however revealed a slowdown in sales over the latest full quarter.

It told shareholders and analysts that sales grew by around 7% to 8.8 billion euros over the three months to the end of October.

The sales growth represented a notable slump after a 16% increase in the second quarter.

It came as rivals have previously cautioned that warmer weather over the period dented demand for some winter items, such as coats.

In a statement, the company said: “Inditex continued with a very robust operating performance due to the creativity of the teams and the strong execution of the fully integrated business model.

“The autumn/winter collections have been very well received by customers.

“Sales were positive in all geographical areas and in all concepts.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: “This is a mixed set of results from Inditex which has struggled with slower sales driven by unseasonably warm weather.

“However, the group is currently enjoying a pick up in demand during the all-important golden quarter for retail, thanks to strong demand for Christmas presents which should help to support its full-year profit margin.

“Inditex has been successfully navigating the pressures from a weak consumer and sluggish economic backdrop, outperforming rival H&M.

“But despite its intelligent pricing and inventory strategy, it is not immune to these headwinds which are starting to show up in terms of weaker revenues.”