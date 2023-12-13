Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney denied £32.4m over relationships with colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney denied £32.4m over relationships with colleagues

By Press Association
Former BP boss Bernard Looney committed ‘serious misconduct’, the company found (Aaron Chown/PA)
The former boss of oil giant BP has been denied a £32.4 million payout after the firm found he committed “serious misconduct”.

Bernard Looney resigned from the company in September after failing to be “fully transparent” in disclosures about past relationships with colleagues.

BP said on Wednesday the company sought assurances from Mr Looney in 2022 about these relationships but has now concluded these were “inaccurate and incomplete”.

Mr Looney resigned from BP in September (Nick Ansell/PA)

“Mr Looney knowingly misled the board,” the oil firm said.

“The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct.”

As a result, it said £32.4 million worth of salary, pension, bonus payments and shares have been forfeited.

This covered further salary and benefits from the date of his dismissal, as well as an annual bonus for the 2023 financial year, BP said.

The majority of his forfeited pay package was almost £25 million of unvested share awards linked to performance.

It will also “claw back” some cash already paid to Mr Looney, including 50% of the cash bonus paid to him for the 2022 financial year.

BP said this reflected “the decision by the board that Mr Looney should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances”.

Chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss has been acting as interim chief executive while the investigations took place and the firm launched a search for a new boss.