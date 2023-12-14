Insurers expect to pay £560m to cover damage from storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurers expect to pay £560m to cover damage from storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi

By Press Association
Thousands of homes were flooded or damaged in the recent storms (Joe Giddens/PA)
A spate of recent storms is likely to cost the UK’s insurance companies more than half a billion pounds, the industry trade body has said.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the firms have estimated they will pay out approximately £560 million to cover the damage by storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi.

Around £352 million of this will be paid to people whose homes were damaged, £155 million will go to damaged businesses and £53 million will be paid out to cover vehicle damage.

Autumn weather October 23rd 2023
Damaged furniture is moved from a property in Chesterfield following Storm Babet (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The only thing to expect from our weather is the unexpected. Insurers are ready for bad weather to strike at any time,” said Louise Clark, the ABI’s policy adviser on property insurance.

“From making emergency payments, arranging any emergency temporary accommodation, drying out and decontaminating flooded homes and businesses and organising repairs, insurers’ support continues long after the bad weather subsides, until their customers get back on their feet.”

The ABI said companies have been sent 48,700 claims. Of these, 36,100 were for home insurance, 5,370 business claims and 7,210 for vehicle damage.

The storms, which took place in October and November, had forced companies to provide temporary accommodation for 1,460 families, while they had paid out 1,770 emergency payments totalling £5 million.

The claims are more than the £497 million caused by three storms in February 2022 and the £543 million paid out for storms in early 2020.

“We may not be able to stop bad weather, but we can be more resilient to it. That is why some insurers support the Build Back Better initiative that enables flood resilient measures to be installed when repairing properties after a flood,” Ms Clark said.

“The government also has a role to play by ensuring that the planning system discourages building in flood-vulnerable areas.

“We also need building regulations that make our homes more resilient to climate change challenges like floods and storms.”

The ABI estimates the claim figures based on data from around four fifths of its members.