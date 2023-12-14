UK will miss 2030 emissions targets without ‘immediate step change’ – analysts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK will miss 2030 emissions targets without ‘immediate step change’ – analysts

By Press Association
Whoever forms the next Government will have to make changes to energy policy to get back on track, the UKERC said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Whoever forms the next Government will have to make changes to energy policy to get back on track, the UKERC said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK Government is going to miss its 2030 decarbonisation targets without “an immediate step change” in policy, the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) has said.

A lack of consistent messaging, U-turns and watered down targets mean the Government has to “close the gap” within the next five years.

The UK is committed under the Paris Agreement to lower its emissions by 68% compared to 1990 levels by the end of this decade, on the road to becoming net zero by 2050.

To that end, the current Government has established the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and introduced the Energy Act, aiming to boost investment in low-carbon alternatives.

Offshore wind
An auction for offshore wind projects failed to attract any bidders this year (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said UKERC has ignored the progress it has made in attracting low-carbon investment over the years, extending heat pump use and reforming the electricity grid.

This year the Government has faced criticism for pursuing a hydrogen for home heating trial and extending by five years the time in which new petrol and diesel cars can be sold.

An auction for offshore wind also failed to attract any bidders, who complained that the Government had not adjusted its offer to account for inflation, so any new projects would not have made any money.

Fuel poverty campaigners have also pointed out that because of high gas prices there will not be the same support for those struggling with energy bills this winter as there was last year.

While the price of gas is lower than last winter, it is still high for many households and it is likely to remain so into next year.

Professor Peter Taylor, UKERC’s co-director, said the Government’s focus on energy security has been “rather narrow” and that there is “clearly a need” to look into why its offshore wind auction failed.

Of Rishi Sunak’s delay on new petrol and diesel cars he said: “Our reflection is that it merely causes confusion in the market in terms of the commitment that the Government has.

Heating
Energy bills are likely to remain higher than before the gas price crisis, UKERC said (Peter Byrne/PA)

“So for both consumers and industry, that probably wasn’t very helpful.”

The UKERC said whoever forms the next Government will take the UK towards its 2030 target and therefore needs to decentralise decision-making for renewable energy projects and make it easier for them to connect to the electricity grid.

They will also need to improve home energy efficiency, roll out more electric vehicles, provide financial support to industry to help it decarbonise and ensure that energy generation does not cost the environment.

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “This report ignores the huge progress we’ve made towards reaching net zero.

“We are home to the five largest operational wind farm projects in the world, attracted £200 billion in low-carbon investment since 2010, and cut emissions faster than any other major economy.

“We are also set to meet our net zero commitments while taking a pragmatic approach that doesn’t burden hardworking families.

“We have made it easier to get a heat pump by increasing the Boiler Upgrade Scheme by 50% to £7,500 – tripling applications in the week after it was rolled out.

“And we are undertaking the biggest reforms to the electricity grid since the 1950s – halving the time it takes to build networks, speeding up grid connections, and supporting jobs.”