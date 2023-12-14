Serco forecasts profits hike in 2023 and next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serco forecasts profits hike in 2023 and next year

By Press Association
Outsourcing giant Serco has forecast profit rising this year and next as recent acquisitions have helped drive a better-than-expected performance (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Outsourcing giant Serco has forecast profit rising this year and next as recent acquisitions have helped drive a better-than-expected performance.

The group, which runs security, transport and immigration contracts, is forecasting underlying operating profits to rise by around 3% in 2023 to £245 million and increase further to about £260 million in 2024.

It said acquisitions and demand for immigration services is giving it a fillip and helping make up for a 7% earnings hit from the loss of Covid-related work.

The group was one of the suppliers for the UK government’s test-and-trace programme during the pandemic.

The update came as it announced a deal to buy European Homecare, a specialist provider of immigration services to public sector customers in Germany, from Korte-Stiftung for 40 million euros (£34.5 million).

Mark Irwin, chief executive of Serco, said: “Increasing our presence in Germany will expand the immigration support we already provide to government customers in the UK, Australia and across Europe.”

The group said acquisitions – such as its European immigration services provider ORS bought in 2022 – will contribute 3% to revenues this year, while currency will act as a 1% drag.

Overall sales are set to rise by around 7% this year to “at least” £4.8 billion, with organic growth of 4%.

The group said organic revenue growth is set to slow to 2% in the second half from 6% in the first six months.

It said this was “as our CMS (US Department of Health and Human Services, Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services) contract moved into its new five-year contract agreement, immigration volume growth eased in the UK, and we exited, as previously announced, certain low-margin contracts in the UK in the health facilities management and transport sectors”.

But Mr Irwin said: “Our strong focus on execution has delivered good performance in the second half, resulting in full-year outcomes that are better than those expected when we initially laid out guidance.”

“We expect to enter 2024 with a strong pipeline of new business opportunities and a robust balance sheet,” he added.

Shares in the group lifted 5% in morning trading on Thursday.